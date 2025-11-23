Chiefs reveal important times, fan information for pivotal game against Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is expected to be loud (as always) Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal AFC matchup.

The team announced Thursday that American folk singer and season 16 winner of "The Voice," Maelyn Jarmon, will perform the national anthem.

The flyover will take place after the national anthem and will feature four T-38C Talon supersonic jets flying out of Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas.

John A. “Rocky” Barrett, chairman for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, will serve as this week’s drum honoree.

On the field, Chiefs players will take part in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative Sunday, spreading awareness for various non-profit organizations representing different causes.

Kickoff is set for 12:02 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Here’s a look at other important times for Sunday:

7:30 a.m. - Parking gates open

8 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

9:30 a.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

10 a.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

11 a.m. - Team warmups begin

11:51 a.m. - Colts team introduction

11:53 a.m. - Chiefs team introduction

11:57 a.m. - National Anthem

11:59 a.m. – Flyover

12 p.m. - Coin toss

12:02 p.m. - Kickoff

