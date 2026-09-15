Chiefs rookie first-round CB Mansoor Delane questionable to return after interception

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Mansoor Delane was limited for several weeks during training camp with a right shoulder injury.

But that seemed to be behind the Chiefs’ prized rookie cornerback from LSU, who Kansas City traded up to take at No. 6 overall after trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the offseason.

Delane showed the wisdom of that selection with an immediate pick on the first pass thrown his way in the NFL.

Facing third-and-long, Bo Nix stared down Courtland Sutton on a deep in-breaking route, but Delane beat him to the spot and intercepted the pass.

Unfortunately, Delane also apparently got hurt on the play.

It’s unclear if he reinjured his shoulder, but Delane didn’t take the field for the Chiefs’ second drive, after which the club announced he was questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

It took McDuffie 41 games — deep into his third season after being a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — before he picked off a pass in a regular-season game.

Kansas City cashed in on Delane’s turnover, going up 7-0 on the ensuing drive.

Linebacker Cooper McDonald suffered a knee injury in coverage on the kickoff after that score. He’s also questionable to return, though he was walking on his own on the sideline after the Chiefs’ training staff looked at him.

Denver wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hip) also left in the first quarter and was questionable to return.

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