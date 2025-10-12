Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons inactive for SNF showdown against Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has lauded his remade offensive line, but it will be tested without its best offseason addition on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons has been ruled out for personal reasons. He was added to the injury report earlier Sunday and will not suit up.

Wanya Morris is listed as Simmons’ backup.

Simmons missed a handful of snaps against Philadelphia with dehydration and popped up late on the injury report Monday before the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss at Jacksonville on Monday Night Football.

Simmons started and played every snap against the Jaguars.

Morris started 11 games last season at left tackle and also started four games as a rookie in 2023.

Simmons is inactive along with cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive end Malik Herring.

No Chiefs players entered the game with an injury designation, according to the final weekly injury report.

Detroit came in banged up with seven players listed as out on the injury report.

That included offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee), who landed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Lions also were without cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring), linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) and running back Sione Vaki (groin).

Decker — who starts at left tackle, leaving both teams without their starting blind-side standouts — and Arnold, who starts at corner, headline Detroit’s inactives along with Cunningham, Maddox, Vaki, safety Loren Strickland and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo

Three Lions — safeties Brian Branch (ankle) and Kerby Joseph (knee), along with wide receiver Kalif Raymond (neck) — were questionable, but all are active for the game.

—