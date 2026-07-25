Chiefs rookies talk first day of practice at training camp Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookies took the practice field for the first time at Chiefs Training Camp on Saturday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared for full participation at training camp.

When asked Saturday about Mahomes, Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane praised the veteran quarterback.

"As advertised, great quarterback," Delane said.

Delane also shared his thoughts on day one of training camp after hearing how difficult Reid's training camps can be from former players.

"Shoot, one play at a time — that's the biggest thing with me," Delane said. "Just try to lock back in, you know, forget the next play, you know, whatever it's good or bad, and then reset for the next play, get your mind right."

Delane said he is chasing perfection, or the closest thing to it, when it comes to his craft.

Watch Mansoor Delane's full press conference in the video player below.

Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane speaks with media after the first day of training camp practice

Chiefs defensive lineman Peter Woods told reporters Saturday the guys on the team are ready to work.

Woods was asked if he feels pressure being one of the team's first-round picks, and he expressed that he is more excited than anything and his approach is to learn from the veterans.

"I think it's more of a privilege, you know, I'm just super excited. I gotta lot of guys who have been in my shoes before that have produced and are on the other side of it, you know, leaders of this team," Woods said. "So, I just really emphasize, you know, just really watching the older guys and standing on them — seeing what it is that they do and figuring out a way that I can make it my own. Like I said, I'm just excited to be here, I'm like a kid in a candy store..."

Watch Peter Woods' full press conference in the video player below.

Chiefs DL Peter Woods speaks with media after the first day of training camp practice

Reporters asked Chiefs defensive end R Mason Thomas what it was like to walk down the hill at Missouri Western State University to the training camp field for the first time.

"I thought that hill was pretty long and steep, that's the first thing that I said. Cause I was trying to look — I seen the turf field right here — so I'm like, 'OK we going here,' but then I started looking at videos and I see the Chiefs background, and I'm like, 'Where's the field at?'" Thomas said. "And then you see, you walk all the way down here... The first thing that came to mind was I gotta get out of the locker room faster now."

Thomas also said being on a winning NFL team playing for winning coaches is a dream come true.

Watch R Mason Thomas' full press conference in the video player below.

Chiefs DE R Mason Thomas speaks with media after the first day of training camp practice

With hot temperatures and high humidity impacting the region this weekend, the rookies said the first day of practice was a hot one, but all three of them expressed excitement for training camp and being a part of the Chiefs.

The first training camp practice open to the general public is July 30.

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