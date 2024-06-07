Chiefs S Justin Reid, RG Trey Smith host charity softball game at Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is normally used to seeing the Kansas City Chiefs on the football field, but on Thursday, they had the chance to see the team on the diamond.

Dozens of fans went to Legend Fields in Kansas City, Kansas, for a charity softball game hosted by Chiefs safety Justin Reid and left guard Trey Smith.

Ahead of the game, which pinned the offense against the defense, Reid talked about his team's strategy.

"Win at all cost," Reid said. "Doesn't matter if you gotta bite, claw, scratch, cheat — whatever it takes, find a way."

KSHB 41 News staff Justin Reid at charity softball game

Louis Rees-Zammit, a welsh rugby star who signed with the Chiefs this off season, was excited to play and show off his power during the home run derby, though he wasn't pleased with the pitching.

KSHB 41 News staff Louis Rees-Zammit

"I hit one, but he's throwing awful balls; they're too high, they're too low," Rees-Zammit said. "Though one was in the middle and I got good connection."

—

