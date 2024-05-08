Chiefs S Justin Reid, RG Trey Smith to host charity softball game in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid and offensive tackle Trey Smith are taking their talents to the diamond this summer.

The Kansas City Charity Softball Game announced the pair will act as hosts for the June 6 event.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, former Chiefs wide receiver, started the event in 2023.

The game will be played at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, located at 1800 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

For more information, visit the official game's website.

