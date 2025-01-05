Chiefs set to battle playoff-hungry Broncos with backups in Week 18 | Inactives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With nothing but pride — and an NFL record-tying 16th regular-season win — to play for Sunday in Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs are doing the sensible thing in sitting multiple key starters.

Coach Andy Reid made a similar decision last season with the Chiefs locked into the No. 3 seed.

On the heels of winning an unprecedented ninth straight AFC West crown and seeking an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship, Kansas City (15-1) is locked into the top seed in the AFC and has a bye through next weekend’s Wild Card Round.

As such, the Chiefs aren't risking injury to its front-line players, at least to the extent that the NFL’s gameday roster rules allow.

The Broncos need a win a clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC and a playoff berth. Miami, which plays this afternoon at the New York Jets, and Cincinnati, which beat Pittsburgh on Saturday, can claim the spot should Denver lose.

The Chiefs listed four players as out for the game on the final Week 18 injury report.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) remains on injured reserve after suffering a broken ankle in an October win at San Francisco, but Kansas City opened the practice window for him to return. It just won’t be this week.

It's the same for wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (knee), who has been on IR since early December.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (rib), who was injured late in a Christmas Day win at Pittsburgh, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) also were ruled out, while nine players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones, were listed as doubtful for the game.

Mahomes has been limited recently with a sprained ankle, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated earlier in the week that Carson Wentz would start against the Broncos with no reason to risk a Mahomes injury ahead of the run at a three-peat.

Jones has been battling a calf injury, which he suffered late in the home finale Dec. 21 against Houston.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) also was limited at practice and is unlikely to play in hopes of regaining optimal health.

The other doubtful players — linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill, running back Kareem Hunt, defensive end George Karlaftis, tight end Travis Kelce and safety Justin Reid — are doubtful based on coaching decisions by Kansas City.

For official purposes, the Chiefs listed Pacheco, Mahomes, McDuffie, Karlaftis, Taylor, Kelce and Jones as inactive, the team announced.

Denver’s inactives are running back Blake Watson, liebacker Levelle Bailey, tackle Frank Crum, and defensive linemen Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike with Zach Wilson serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Crum had been ruled out due to illness on Friday’s injury report.

