Chiefs sign former CB Steven Nelson to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they’ve signed former cornerback Steven Nelson to the team’s practice squad.

Nelson is no stranger to the organization — he was drafted by the Chiefs in the 34th round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

Nelson started 34 games over four seasons with the club before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, where he played two seasons before heading to Philadelphia for a season and finally two seasons in Houston.

Nelson, 31, announced plans to retire earlier this year after starting 115 games in his NFL career, during which he notched 13 interceptions.

The signing reflects the Chiefs' need to bolster depth in the secondary.

After losing starting cornerback Jaylen Watson to a broken ankle during the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs defense has worked to find the right combination of players in the secondary.

The depth might have taken an additional hit in Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers as Joshua Williams left the game with a chest injury.

The Chiefs are back in action on Sunday, Dec. 15 on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

—