Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

REPORT | Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson fractured ankle in Sunday’s win

Chiefs 49ers Football
Eakin Howard/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, top right, and trainers check on cornerback Jaylen Watson during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Chiefs 49ers Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson reportedly fractured his ankle during Sunday’s 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted the injury update Monday morning, saying additional testing is underway to determine how long Watson might be sidelined.

Watson has established himself as Kansas City’s No. 2 boundary corner. He initially left Sunday’s game with cramps.

Watson suffered the injury on the first play after he returned.

“We’ll see what the MRI says, but I don’t think that’s going to be great news,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game.

RELATED | Young Chiefs defensive backs step up as CB Jaylen Watson goes down at 49ers

Watson, 26, was the Chiefs’ seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State.

He’s played in 38 games as a Chief, getting the start in all six games so far this season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone