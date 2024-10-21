REPORT | Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson fractured ankle in Sunday’s win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson reportedly fractured his ankle during Sunday’s 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted the injury update Monday morning, saying additional testing is underway to determine how long Watson might be sidelined.

Watson has established himself as Kansas City’s No. 2 boundary corner. He initially left Sunday’s game with cramps.

Watson suffered the injury on the first play after he returned.

“We’ll see what the MRI says, but I don’t think that’s going to be great news,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game.

Watson, 26, was the Chiefs’ seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State.

He’s played in 38 games as a Chief, getting the start in all six games so far this season.

