Chiefs sign veteran QB Carson Wentz to 1-year deal

Kyusung Gong/AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) jogs back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 23:15:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, a source confirmed to KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs.

Bleacher Report Insider Jordan Schultz, who first reported the news on social media, confirmed it's one-year deal. He'll backup Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Wentz was drafted as by the Philadelphia Eagles as the second overall pick of the first round in the 2016 NFL Draft.

One of his best seasons came in 2017, when he passed for 3,296 yards to go with 34 passing touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

In 2021, he posted similar numbers, passing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz has also spent time with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams.


