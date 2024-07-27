Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce addressed the media for the first time during training camp in St. Joe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce addressed the media for the first time during Chiefs training camp in St. Joe. Saturday morning.

The Chiefs star TE spoke on a variety of topics, including that he enjoys training camp because it's where the team sets the building blocks and foundation for the season ahead.

He added that it's a grind, but the goal is to find ways to get better every year, and build team chemistry.

Kelce says he believes the Chiefs have the guys, but the focus must remain on the end goal.

And, when he gets time, he likes watching the Olympics.