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For the first time in four years, Travis Kelce scored two touchdowns in a game.

“That was a fun one,” Kelce said.

Unsurprisingly, the future Hall of Fame tight end, a player who oozes swag on and off the field, had a sense of the moment — even if Kelce didn’t want it to be about himself.

He capped the opening drive in his 100th game at Arrowhead Stadium with an 8-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes, igniting a 34-7 drubbing that moved Kansas City to 8-2 on the season.

109th(!!) career touchdown for Travis Kelce 🏹 pic.twitter.com/HP9CV9dtoF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 22, 2026

“That was a timing route,” Kelce, who moved past Rob Gronkowski for the third-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history, said of the first score on the Chiefs Postgame Show via YouTube . “I knew as soon as I crossed the ball could be right on me and, sure enough, Pat put it right on me.”

Shortly before halftime, Kelce added a 22-yard touchdown on a deep post between two defenders, finishing with team-highs for catches (six), receiving yards (74) and touchdowns (two) during the Chiefs’ 34-7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals.

Kelce didn’t expect to get the ball for his second touchdown based on the coverage Arizona played.

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to play ball and hope 1-5 (Mahomes) sees you when you hit the void,” Kelce said. “Going up over the middle, catching the ball, it’s always a good feeling when you come down in the end zone.”

We don't know about you, but we're feeling like a 22-yard TD reception by @tkelce 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/A2dYZcQJXo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 22, 2026

Kelce joins kicker Nick Lowery, guard Will Shields and punter Dustin Colquitt as the only players to log 100 appearances at Arrowhead.

The performance was vintage Kelce and, even though it was his first multi-touchdown game in more than four years during the regular season, teammates don’t think it’s fair to say he rolled back the clock Sunday afternoon.

“He’s still got it,” wide receiver Josh Downs said. “So, I mean, I wouldn't even say roll back the clock. When I was on the Colts this year, he scored against us and had some big plays, so, yeah, he's been doing it.”

It was Kelce’s 11th career game with at least two touchdowns, but the first since November 2022 — though he does have two multi-touchdown games in the playoffs during that span among his four career multi-TD postseason games.

Travis Kelce rolls back the clock for his 100th game at @ArrowheadKC. He has two touchdowns in a regular-season game for the first time since scoring three Nov. 20, 2022, at the Chargers.



It's his first multi-TD game at home since that crazy 4-score, 25-yard game (10-10-22, LVR) — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) November 22, 2026

“That's Travis,” Mahomes said. “You can't take that dude off the football field. He loves it, and he goes out there and has success when he plays because he loves it that much. He competes. He's going to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Kelce now has 558 catches for 6,870 yards with 37 touchdowns in his career at Arrowhead during the regular season.

“He's a real OG, and he has a lot of years in his belt and a lot of production, so I take everything I can from him,” Downs said.

Fortunately, Kelce, whose wife Taylor Swift watched the game from a suite with her parents, is as much a Hall of Fame teammate, maybe more so, than he is a player.

“He’s just giving me reminders, like, ‘Hey, you’ve got this; don't forget,’” said Downs, who was acquired less than two weeks ago at the trade deadline. “I'm new here, so they're looking out for me. When I got here, Travis was speaking really highly of me, so I'm grateful for him.”

Preach, Chiefs Kingdom.

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