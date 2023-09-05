Chiefs tailgaters known as 'Gate 5 Squad' prepare for new season, big parties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans know how to host a tailgate.

John and Dori Crocker are two of those fans, and they're lined up at Gate 5 before anyone else is, getting the party started extra early on game day.

As the 2023 season begins, the "Gate 5 Squad," as they call themselves, is gearing up once again.

The Crocker's start preparing for tailgate season two months in advance.

"By the time July comes around, Training Camp starts, you start getting a little bit more like, 'Ok we gotta start preparing now,'" Dori said.

Now that we're a few days until the home opener, they're putting on the finishing touches.

"I have my checklist of all of our goodies that we have to make sure is on the bus every game," Dori said.

It's a laminated checklist, with item's like alcohol, generators, plates, cups and utensils. She said they'll probably spend a few hundred dollars to restock everything for the year.

John's job is to tune up the bus, or "Little Red" as they call it, in honor of Andy Reid, better known as "Big Red".

The bus holds everything they could ever need for a tailgate.

"The biggest thing that I wanted him to do… was a comfortable bed to sleep on, because we get there pretty early," Dori said.

So, John built them a futon that pulls-out into a bed.

"My home opener is where I bring everything," John said. "You know I got six speakers and I'm just loud."

John moonlights as his musical alter ego, DJ 1.5, on game day. He brings out his DJ board, speakers and Patrick Mahomes costume, and is playing right up until kick-off.

"I know I created the monster," Dori said as she laughed. "I didn't know it was going to be that big of a monster at the time."

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Crocker's are expecting a bigger Chiefs Kingdom crowd on Sundays.

"Oh it's more exciting now," John said. "I'd have to tell ya, it's more work, it really is, but it's more exciting."

The entire production is a labor of love, and the Crocker's wouldn't want to celebrate game day any other way.

"We've got nine games this season, you know, to do this," John said. "And so, [if] you can do that and get that many people together, it's just great."

When Little Red is packed up and ready to roll out, the Crocker's and the rest of the "Gate 5 Squad" will be first in line by the time the gate's open on Thursday.

Everyone is welcome, just don't try to ask them what time they get there.

"And then the next game it's, like, everyone's here already, it's like ahh, see. We can't say," John said.

If you're interested in taking part in the fun, you can find the Crocker's and their tailgate in Lot F at Arrowhead Stadium.

—

