Chiefs tap former WR Dwayne Bowe for Saturday drum honoree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to welcome one of their newest receivers to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday in Hollywood Brown.

They’re turning to a former wide receiver to help get Chiefs Kingdom fired up.

Longtime Chief Dwayne Bowe will serve as the drum honoree in the Chiefs’ regular season home finale against the Houston Texans.

For fans not able to make it out in person, join KSHB 41 for pregame coverage starting at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. NBC’s pregame show picks things up at 11 a.m. with kickoff on KSHB 41/NBC set for noon.

Bowe, 40, played eight seasons in Kansas City after being drafted by the club in the 1st round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Bowe was a consistent presence on Chiefs teams between 2007 and 2014, catching 532 passes for 7,155 yards and scoring 44 touchdowns. His best season came in 2010 when he made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

He would play a final season in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns before retiring from football.

Other pregame entertainment Saturday includes a flyover from four A-10 Warthogs from nearby Whiteman Air Force Base. Justin Garner has national anthem duties.

Here’s a look at key times at Arrowhead for Saturday’s game:



7:30 a.m. – Parking gates open

8 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

9:30 a.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

10 a.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

11 a.m. – Team warm-ups begin

11:51 a.m. – Texans team introduction

11:53 a.m. – Chiefs team introduction

11:57 a.m. – National anthem

Noon – Coin Toss

12:02 p.m. – Kickoff

—