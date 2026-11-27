KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Tight end Noah Gray is active despite picking up a rib injury in the second half Sunday against Arizona and rookie first-round defensive tackle Peter Woods returns from a three-game absence with a neck injury as the Chiefs get set for a clash of AFC titans on Thanksgiving night at the Buffalo Bills.

Gray ranks sixth for Kansas City this season with 19 catches and 221 receiving yards. He’s a trusted chain-mover situationally for Patrick Mahomes and a valuable contributor as a blocker.

Woods last played in a Nov. 1 loss at Denver — missing a trio of lopsided wins against the New York Jets, Atlanta and Arizona.

During the season’s first seven games, Woods racked up 13 tackles with a half-sack and pass defense, playing 41% of the defensive snaps for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit.

That’s the good news, but Kansas City previously ruled out two offensive starters, running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) and right tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion), and a rotational defensive lineman, Omarr Norman-Lott (knee).

Walker was enjoying one of the best seasons of any player in the league after signing as a free agent after winning Super Bowl MVP last season with Seattle. He has now missed three straight games, but rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson has filled in well in his place.

Johnson has topped 100 yards rushing in each of the last two games, his first career NFL starts.

Walker, Moore and Norman-Lott are inactive along with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, cornerback Melvin Smith, offensive tackle Diego Pounds and defensive tackle Marcus Harris.

Nussmeier is the emergency third quarterback.

Buffalo had five players who were questionable, but only cornerback Christian Benford (groin) is inactive from that group.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle), defensive tackle TJ Sanders (shoulder), guard O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle) and linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) also were questionable but the quartet are active.

Wide receiver Skyler Bell, safety Jalon Kilgore, former Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, offensive lineman Jude Bowry and defensive lineman Greg Gaines are inactive along with Benford, who had logged more snaps — 462, or nearly 69.6% of all defensive snaps — than any other corner for the Bills.

Kincaid ranks second on Buffalo this season with 487 receiving yards, trailing only wide receiver Khalil Shakir (539). He tore up the Chiefs with six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in last November’s 28-21 Bills win.

Kansas City (8-2) at Buffalo (9-1) kicks off at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

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