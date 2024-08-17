Chiefs TE Noah Gray steps in at long snapper after James Winchester injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Noah Gray snapped the ball to punter Matt Araiza on Harrison Butker’s 56-yard field goal late in the second quarter Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gray, who is the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-string tight end, was pressed into action after long snapper James Winchester suffered a shoulder injury.

The Chiefs listed Winchester as questionable to return.

Fellow tight end Travis Kelce has handled long-snapping duties at practice in the past, but his day had ended after the second possession midway through the first quarter.

That left Gray to handle long-snapping duties in Winchester’s absence.

