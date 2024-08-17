Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs TE Noah Gray steps in at long snapper after James Winchester injury

Chiefs Camp Football
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray runs the ball at NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo.
Chiefs Camp Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Noah Gray snapped the ball to punter Matt Araiza on Harrison Butker’s 56-yard field goal late in the second quarter Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gray, who is the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-string tight end, was pressed into action after long snapper James Winchester suffered a shoulder injury.

The Chiefs listed Winchester as questionable to return.

Fellow tight end Travis Kelce has handled long-snapping duties at practice in the past, but his day had ended after the second possession midway through the first quarter.

That left Gray to handle long-snapping duties in Winchester’s absence.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone