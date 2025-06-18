Chiefs TE Travis Kelce believes he has 'a lot more to prove' before his 13th NFL season begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After last season's blowout loss in Super Bowl LIX at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce believes he has "a lot more to prove" as the team's mandatory minicamp continues.

Kelce is nearing the start of his 13th NFL season and will turn 36 on Oct. 5, one day before the Chiefs play the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Monday Night Football.

Even though Kelce is entering the final year of a two-year, $34.25 million contract, he is determined to continue playing for the team he won three Super Bowls with.

"I can't envision myself playing anywhere else," Kelce said during Wednesday's media availability.

Watch his full comments at the podium in the video player below.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: 'Right now, I'm focused on winning a championship'

Kelce expressed that he loves football and that it wasn't a difficult decision to come back to the Chiefs for another year.

"I still have the fire in my chest to keep coming in and being better," Kelce said.

The future Hall of Famer debunked rumors that he lost 25 pounds during the offseason, but did confirm that he is "down some weight" from the end of last season.

Despite the crushing loss in last year's Super Bowl, Kelce said he didn’t feel like it was his last game.

Kelce also took some accountability for his performance in that Super Bowl, when he finished the game with only four receptions for 39 yards and zero touchdowns.

He said he failed as a leader during the game and gave examples, such as not making the plays he needed to make and not having attention to detail.

As a result, Kelce told reporters he doesn't consider last season to be a success.

Kelce recorded 97 receptions, 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024, making his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl roster and setting the Chiefs receiving touchdown record on Christmas Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite continuing to have individual success over a decade into his career, Kelce kept it candid about what his goal is.

"I'm only interested in Super Bowl rings," Kelce said.

With a new season on the horizon, Kelce credits coach Andy Reid for staying hungry.

"With that kind of mindset, no matter what you accomplished, you think about that next game and next play and being better than the last," Kelce said.

—