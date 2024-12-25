Future HOF TE Travis Kelce sets Chiefs receiving touchdown record, reaches 1,000 catches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce drew a personal foul early in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ battle against Pittsburgh, but it’s unlikely Andy Reid will toss a lump of coal into his Christmas stocking.

Kelce’s 12-yard touchdown off a hesitation-turned-go route to beat the Steelers deep helped give Kansas City a 29-10 lead with 12:38 remaining.

It was Kelce’s 77th career touchdown reception, breaking a tie with Tony Gonzalez for the most in franchise history.

To celebrate, Kelce ran to the middle of the field and dunked the ball over the crossbar — mimicking Gonzalez’s signature touchdown celebration, which the NFL subsequently outlawed and made an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Reid generally likes for his players to make smart decisions and not draw needless penalties, but he’s also a players’ coach and appreciates the history of the game.

Kelce reached the franchise milestone in 175 games across 12 seasons, while Gonzalez played 190 games in 12 seasons with Kansas City from 1997 to 2008 before finishing his career with Atlanta.

But that wasn’t Kelce’s only major milestone in the game.

With a 19-yard catch and run late in the third quarter, Travis Kelce became the 15th player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions.

He’s only the third tight end to reach that milestone — joining Gonzalez (1,325) and Jason Witten (1,228), who rank third and fourth, respectively, in NFL history.

Kelce added another catch on the drive to move alone into 14th place in all-time receptions — passing Steelers legend Hines Ward, who had 1,000 catches in 14 NFL seasons all with Pittsburgh.

