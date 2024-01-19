Chiefs to be without LT Wanya Morris, DT Derrick Nnadi for AFC Divisional game in Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday the team will be without LT Wanya Morris and DT Derrick Nnadi for Sunday’s AFC Divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills.

Morris continues to recover from a concussion sustained in the Chiefs’ regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice Reid told reporters Friday that he will miss Sunday’s game.

Nnadi did not participate in any of the team’s three practices this week as he recovers from a tricep injury.

Reid also said that WR Skyy Moore will be listed as out for Sunday's game.

Earlier Friday, the Bills announced they would be without wide receiver Gabe Davis, CB Christian Benford, LB Baylon Spector and S Taylor Rapp. The team planned to release its final injury report after practice later Friday afternoon.

The Chiefs and Bills are set for the latest chapter in their playoff history with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff Sunday, Jan. 21 from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Chiefs fans can catch the game on CBS.

