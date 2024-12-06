Chiefs to honor Tamba Hali on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to honor one of the team’s greatest defenders Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Linebacker Tamba Hali will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in front of roughly 100 other former Chiefs Players. Hali will be inducted at halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football (you can watch the game on KSHB 41, with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m.).

Hali, who was the team’s first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, will also get fans fired up before the game, serving as this week’s Drum Honoree.

Hali played 12 seasons with the Chiefs and sits second in team history in sacks with 89.5. He was elected to the Pro Bowl six teams and earned second-team All Pro twice.

Here’s a look at key fan times for Sunday’s game:



3 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:30 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

5 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:30 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:20 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:11 p.m. – Chargers Team Introduction

7:13 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:17 p.m. – National Anthem

7:20 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:22 p.m. – Kickoff

