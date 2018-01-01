Chiefs to host Tennessee next weekend at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Minutes after wrapping up a 27-24 victory Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs learned they will host the Tennessee Titans next Saturday.

The Chiefs will play at 3:35 p.m. on ESPN.



The Chiefs, 10-6, will host the 9-7 Titans by virtue of winning the AFC West. The Titans advanced to the playoffs as the first Wild Card seed.



Tickets for the game are on sale on the team's website. The team is encouraging fans to purchase parking passes online before the game. Parking on game day at the tollgates will be $60 in cash.

