Chiefs to host Texans in Divisional Round

Game date, time yet to be announced
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, front, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the date and time are yet to be announced for the Divisional Round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs know their opponent.

With a 31-7 victory over Denver, the Buffalo Bills ended the Broncos’ playoff run and punched Houston’s ticket to Kansas City.

The No. 1 seed Chiefs and No. 4 seed Texans will meet either Jan. 18 or 19. The other AFC Divisional will feature the No. 2 seed Bills and No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens.

A full schedule for the Division Round will be revealed later. Wild Card Weekend wraps up Monday night with the Vikings-Rams matchup.

Kansas City most recently defeated Houston 27-19 on Dec. 21, 2024, in the team’s final home game of the regular season.

In 2020, the last time the Chiefs faced the Texans in the playoffs, Kansas City defeated Houston 51-31 after overcoming a 24-point deficit.

