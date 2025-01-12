Chiefs to host Texans in Divisional Round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the date and time are yet to be announced for the Divisional Round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs know their opponent.

With a 31-7 victory over Denver, the Buffalo Bills ended the Broncos’ playoff run and punched Houston’s ticket to Kansas City.

The No. 1 seed Chiefs and No. 4 seed Texans will meet either Jan. 18 or 19. The other AFC Divisional will feature the No. 2 seed Bills and No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens.

A full schedule for the Division Round will be revealed later. Wild Card Weekend wraps up Monday night with the Vikings-Rams matchup.

Kansas City most recently defeated Houston 27-19 on Dec. 21, 2024, in the team’s final home game of the regular season.

In 2020, the last time the Chiefs faced the Texans in the playoffs, Kansas City defeated Houston 51-31 after overcoming a 24-point deficit.

