NFL playoffs | Path set for ‘Arrowhead Invitational’ as Chiefs seek three-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By the time the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Sunday in Denver, the top four seeds in the AFC were already set in stone.

That means we already knew the road to the Super Bowl once again runs through GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as it did for five straight seasons — from 2018 to 2022 — but the path to the annual Arrowhead Invitational wasn’t yet clear.

Now, it’s come into focus.

The AFC West champion Chiefs (15-2) locked up the AFC’s top seed with a win in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day and AFC East champion Buffalo (13-4), which also rested starters in Week 18 and lost to New England, put the No. 2 seed on ice with a win last Sunday.

Baltimore (12-5), which clinched the AFC North title with Saturday’s win, earned the third seed with AFC South champion Houston (10-7) locked into the fourth seed.

Given Kansas City’s postseason dominance during the Mahomes era along with the Bills’ and Ravens’ dominance this season led by the odds-on favorites to win MVP, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, there was a premium on the No. 5 seed among Wild Card contenders.

The Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) snagged the fifth seed with a season-ending romp at Las Vegas to cap Jim Harbaugh’s first season back in the NFL.

That means Justin Herbert and company avoided the AFC’s bullies in the first round and instead drew a Wild Card game at the Texans (10-7).

It also left Pittsburgh — which closed the regular season with four consecutive losses, including Saturday’s 19-17 home loss against Cincinnati — as the sixth seed, meaning a date with the Ravens.

The AFC North foes split during the regular season with Baltimore doubling up Pittsburgh in Week 16 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Denver wrapped up the seventh seed by beating Kansas City’s backups Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, so the Broncos face the Bills in their first playoff game since winning Super Bowl 50 nine years ago.

The NFL scheduled the AFC games in the first three time slots for the playoffs, giving the Chiefs the benefit of extra preparation for whoever the opponent eventually will be.

Kansas City will face the lowest remaining seed after the AFC Wild Card games, so the only teams they can’t face in the Divisional Round are Buffalo and Baltimore.

The Chiefs have already played every other AFC playoff team — beating the Texans at home, sweeping the Chargers, wining at the Steelers and splitting with the Broncos in the regular season.

Kansas City rested its starters for the Week 18 regular-season finale at Denver, but also needed a blocked field goal as time expired against Sean Payton's crew in early November.

AFC WILD CARD SCHEDULE

All times are Central

Saturday, Jan. 11

(5) Los Angeles Chargers, 11-6, at (4) Houston, 10-7, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

(6) Pittsburgh, 10-7, at (3) Baltimore, 12-5, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12

(7) Denver, 10-7, at (2) Buffalo, 13-4, noon (CBS)

Vikes-Lions result will finalize NFC field

The Minnesota at Detroit showdown on Sunday Night Football was set to decide three things — first, who wins the NFC North; second, who gets the NFC’s top seed and a bye to the Divisional Round, and, third, who the Chiefs’ final home opponent in 2025 will be.

The Vikings-Lions loser has to gear up for a Wild Card battle on Monday Night Football at the Los Angeles Rams (10-7), who slid to the No. 4 seed by faltering in their home finale against NFC West rival Seattle.

It’s an unenviable position for the Rams, who would have hosted the Washington Commanders (12-5) with a win.

Instead, Tampa Bay (10-7), which beat New Orleans on Sunday to win the NFC South and earn the NFC’s third seed, hosts Jayden Daniels and company.

The Bucs beat the Commanders 37-20 in a Week 1 meeting, but Washington closed the season with five straight wins.

LA, which lost its season opener at Detroit but beat Minnesota at home in Week 8, wasn’t the only team to hurt its postseason hopes with a Week 18 loss.

Green Bay (11-6), which lost to Chicago on a last-second field goal, slipped to the No. 7 seed and must travel to face Philadelphia (14-3) in the Wild Card Round.

The Eagles beat the Packers 34-29 in Brazil to open the season, knocking Jordan Love from the game with a knee injury.

NFC WILD CARD SCHEDULE

All times are Central

Sunday, Jan. 12

(7) Green Bay, 11-6, at (2) Philadelphia, 14-3, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

(6) Washington, 12-5, at (3) Tampa Bay, 10-7, 7:30 p.m. (KSHB 41/NBC)

Monday, Jan. 13

(5) Minnesota/Detroit loser, 14-3, at (4) Los Angeles Rams, 10-7, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

