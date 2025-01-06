Chiefs' opponents for 2025 nearly set as regular season winds to close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s New Orleans or bust for the Kansas City Chiefs with the regular season (almost!) in the books, but it’s never too early to look ahead to 2025.

Kansas City has a bye to the Divisional Round after winning the AFC’s top seed in the quest for the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history — and that will be the focus for the next month — but the Chiefs' schedule for next season is nearly set as well.

The AFC West is matched up against the AFC South and NFC East next season with the cross-conference 17th game coming against the NFC North, which is the lone opponent yet to be determined.

AFC teams get the benefit of the ninth home game next season.

Kansas City will play home and away against the rest of the division — Denver, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers — as they always do.

The Chiefs also will host Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore (the AFC North champion) and the NFC North champion, which will be determined by the winner of the Minnesota at Detroit battle on Sunday Night Football.

If Kansas City gives up a home game for the NFL’s International Series again, as they did with the Miami game last season, it would come from that pool of non-divisional games.

Meanwhile, Kansas City will play at Jacksonville, Tennessee, Dallas, the New York Giants and Buffalo (the AFC East champion).

The Vikings-Lions winner Sunday night will be the top seed in the NFC, receive a first-round playoff bye and win the division. The loser drops to the No. 5 seed and hits the road to face the Los Angeles Rams, who won the NFC West despite a 30-25 loss Sunday at home against Seattle.

—