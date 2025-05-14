Kansas City Chiefs to play Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The NFL announced on X that the Chiefs will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon at 3:30pm.

Kansas City is heading to Dallas for a Thanksgiving showdown 🦃



📺: NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dUk4d7F4Et — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2025

The NFL previously announced that the Chiefs will also play on Christmas nightvs. the Denver Broncos.

The full NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. CT.

