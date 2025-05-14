Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs to play Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Travis Kelce (87) warm up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The NFL announced on X that the Chiefs will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon at 3:30pm.

The NFL previously announced that the Chiefs will also play on Christmas nightvs. the Denver Broncos.

The full NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo