What a gift | Kansas City Chiefs to play on Christmas night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and Amazon announced Monday a heck of a matchup for Christmas this year that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Christmas at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.

The announcement was part of several announcements as part of the league’s 2025 regular season schedule release.

Earlier Monday, the league announced the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Here’s a look at who the Chiefs will play this season. The remainder of the games will be announced on Wednesday, May 14.

Chiefs Home Opponents:

Denver

Las Vegas

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston

Indianapolis

Philadelphia

Washington

Baltimore

Detroit

Chiefs Away Opponents:

Denver

Las Vegas

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville

Tennessee

Dallas

New York Giants

Buffalo

—