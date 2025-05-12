What a gift | Kansas City Chiefs to play on Christmas night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and Amazon announced Monday a heck of a matchup for Christmas this year that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Christmas at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.
Giving the gift of TNF on Christmas: @Broncos vs. @Chiefs! @NFLonPrime— NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2025
📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qU8umF50A9
The announcement was part of several announcements as part of the league’s 2025 regular season schedule release.
Earlier Monday, the league announced the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 4.
Here’s a look at who the Chiefs will play this season. The remainder of the games will be announced on Wednesday, May 14.
Chiefs Home Opponents:
Denver
Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston
Indianapolis
Philadelphia
Washington
Baltimore
Detroit
Chiefs Away Opponents:
Denver
Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville
Tennessee
Dallas
New York Giants
Buffalo
