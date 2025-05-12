Watch Now
What a gift | Kansas City Chiefs to play on Christmas night

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and Amazon announced Monday a heck of a matchup for Christmas this year that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Christmas at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.

The announcement was part of several announcements as part of the league’s 2025 regular season schedule release.

Earlier Monday, the league announced the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Here’s a look at who the Chiefs will play this season. The remainder of the games will be announced on Wednesday, May 14.

Chiefs Home Opponents:
Denver
Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston
Indianapolis
Philadelphia
Washington
Baltimore
Detroit

Chiefs Away Opponents:
Denver
Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville
Tennessee
Dallas
New York Giants
Buffalo

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

