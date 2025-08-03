Chiefs Training Camp Notebook Aug. 3: Mahomes continues to shine, Brownlee elevates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had a two-hour practice Sunday, Aug. 3, ahead of their off day on Monday.

The team is six days away from their first preseason game of the season. You can catch the Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals on KSHB 41. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, with our pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Sunday's practice: 'Got a lot done'

Today was a big day for wide receiver Jason Brownlee.

The second-year veteran was able to elevate on three different catches in the end zone. Two of the routes were during red zone work on fades, while the third was during 7-on-7 work.

Brownlee’s ability to stack more days like this together could force his way onto the roster.

Jason Brownlee might leading the team today with 4 elevations. All 4 TDs. 3 in team. 1 in 7 on 7. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2025

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his best throws of camp during 9 on 7 pass, a new variation that hasn’t routinely been used during head coach Andy Reid’s training camps over the past 16 seasons.

Mahomes was able to thread the needle between three defenders in zone coverage. He placed the ball in a spot where only wide receiver Rashee Rice could elevate to get it, or it would be incomplete.

The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was also able to showcase his accuracy on a pass 50-plus yards downfield to running back Isiah Pacheco. Linebacker Jack Cochrane was in coverage on the play.

Mahomes put enough air under it that Pacheco was able to catch it on his right outside shoulder perfectly.

Few defenders would have been able to get it based on the placement.

Rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte continues to show steady improvement with each passing practice.

Today, he was able to put a great spin move on fellow rookie left tackle Josh Simmons and beat him to the inside. On the previous play, Simmons got the best of Gillotte with a good anchor on his set.

Gillotte also had multiple pressures during the team portion of practice.

Josh Simmons vs Ashton Gillotte in video form. Great battle between the two of them throughout camp. They are making each other better. @KSHB41 @41IsTheMic #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp2025 https://t.co/EgwHCrhvad pic.twitter.com/ZfRmuGnCy5 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2025

Injury Report

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) and tight end Jared Wiley (hamstring) all did not practice on Sunday.

What’s Next

The Chiefs will have Monday off before they return to the practice field on Tuesday for a 9:15 a.m. start time.

