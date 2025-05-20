NFL, Chiefs announce game times for 2025 preseason games on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday game times for the team’s three preseason games this year.

All three games are on KSHB 41.



Preseason Week 1: 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, at Arizona Cardinals

Preseason Week 2: 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 15, at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 3: 7:20 p.m., Friday, Aug. 22, vs. Chicago Bears

(All Central Time)

Earlier this month, the NFL released the 2025 regular season schedule that features the Chiefs in several prime-time games, including games on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

