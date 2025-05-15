The Chiefs' return to glory? Nick Jacobs sizes up the 2025 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 schedule has a much better balance than the 2024 draw.

The bye week is in an ideal spot. Kansas City has a better balance of home and away. The team will be featured in five prime time games during the first eight weeks of the season.

They will have four games set to kick off at noon. The team has played in 24 games with a noon kickoff out of 84 opportunities since the 2020 season.

From some, the argument for regression this season has been that the Chiefs can’t continue to win close games. That could be accurate, but that also doesn’t factor in their issues at left tackle and injuries at wide receiver with the loss of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice. It also ignores the loss of Isiah Pacheco along with the late additions at running back to stay afloat during the season.

Here is the annual analysis of the Chiefs' schedule with early predictions. There will be an additional one in the fall after the 53-man roster is finalized.

Here are the previous years.

Nick Jacobs breaks down Kansas City Chiefs 2024 schedule

Nick Jacobs breaks down the Chiefs 2023 schedule

Week 1 - Friday, September 5th - vs Los Angeles Chargers, 7:00 p.m. in São Paulo, Brazil

The Chiefs open the season on a Friday night with a familiar AFC West foe. Kansas City will need to have its run defense ready early with the combination of rookie Omarion Hampton and free agent Najee Harris. If the Chiefs' offense is healthy early on, Kansas City should come away with a close victory.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 1-0

Week 2 - Sunday, September 14th - vs Philadelphia Eagles - 3:25 p.m.

The Super Bowl rematch kicks off the home opener for Kansas City. The Eagles will have an additional day of rest over the Chiefs with their game on Thursday night. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has beaten the Chiefs twice since their previous Super Bowl loss. The Eagles' hunger will be tested early. The Chiefs should have a little more fire with the home crowd.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 2-0

Week 3 - Sunday, September 21st - at New York Giants - 7:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football

The Giants lack the necessary firepower at Quarterback with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to maintain ball control. Rookie Jaxson Dart, in an ideal world, wouldn’t start until November. Wilson and Winston know how to turn over the football.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 3-0

Week 4 - Sunday, September 28th - vs Baltimore Ravens - 3:25 p.m.

This game will be an additional great barometer for the Chiefs' defense. The Ravens' offensive line should have much better chemistry than their September visit here last year. Baltimore will have three weeks under their belt. This should be a close and physical game. The Ravens playing the Detroit Lions the week before gives the Chiefs the edge here.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 4-0

Week 5 - Monday, October 6th - at Jacksonville Jaguars - 7:15 p.m. - Monday Night Football

This is the third time in four years the Chiefs will appear on Monday Night Football in week five during the Patrick Mahomes era. Kansas City has previously faced the Las Vegas Raiders (2022) and the New Orleans Saints (2024). The Jaguars get four weeks under their belt in head coach Liam Coen’s system before getting a barometer test against the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 5-0

Week 6 - Sunday, October 12th - vs Detroit Lions - 7:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football

The Lions will be six weeks into football after the former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn moved on for head coaching jobs. The new offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will have a good idea where their sides of the ball are at. There will also be enough tape on the Chiefs' offensive line, and this is a spot where the Lions' pass rush could get the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 5-1

Week 7 - Sunday, October 19th - vs Las Vegas Raiders - 12 p.m.

The new era with Pete Carroll will be six weeks into his tenure. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has also shown the best of his playbook to this point. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo should have the defense in full swing now.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 6-1

Week 8 - Monday, October 27th- vs Washington Commanders - 7:15 p.m.

The health of the Commanders' offensive line will be a big factor in this game. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has the wide receivers and unpredictable quarterback to take control of this game if the line can hold up. The Commanders come away with a big victory at Arrowhead and build off their 2024 campaign.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 6-2

Week 9 - Sunday, November 2nd - at Buffalo Bills - 3:25 p.m.

The Bills each year give away far too much of their strategy during the regular season. The Chiefs typically play it close to the vest. If the Chiefs are able to lean on a strong run game, they have a great shot in this game. The Bills just seem to win when it doesn’t matter.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 6-3

Week 10 - Bye Week

The Chiefs get a well-timed bye week that allows them to reset during the middle of the season, and it comes four weeks later than last season.

Week 11- Sunday, November 16th - at Denver Broncos - 3:25 p.m.

The Broncos will be fresh off their Thursday night football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs will have an additional five days rest on the Broncos. The Broncos are potentially the biggest threat to the Chiefs this season in the AFC West. Head Coach Sean Payton’s comments during the playoffs will likely resurface during this week. Denver will give the Chiefs their best shot, but the extra rest gives the Chiefs an edge.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 7-3

Week 12 - Sunday, November 23rd - Indianapolis Colts - 12 p.m.

The Colts will have a bye week headed into the Chiefs game. The team also has defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. He was to routinely slow down the Chiefs' offensive production during his time with the Bengals. The Colts lack a reliable quarterback to pull off the upset in Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 8-3

Week 13- Thursday, November 27th - at Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m.

The Chiefs travel to Dallas for Thanksgiving on a short week. The Cowboys are led by rookie head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys' offensive line will be key in allowing Schottenheimer to blend a play-action style of offense with a reliable run game. It is the ideal combination that allows quarterback Dak Prescott to succeed. The Chiefs' physical games against the Broncos and Colts could slow them down, but if they force the ball into Dak’s hands, he will turn it over.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 9-3

Week 14 - Sunday, December 7th - vs Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m.

The Texans' offseason has been unique. The team decided to tear down their offensive line and do a full remodel. Houston made some necessary additions to the wide receiving corps. They should still be near to top in the AFC South unless Anarumo can put the Colts in a good position. It will also potentially be a homecoming for four local guys in: Aireontae Ersery (Ruskin), Jaylin Noel (Park Hill), Graham Mertz (Blue Valley North) and Daniel Jackson (Bishop Miege).

Prediction: Chiefs move to 10-3

Week 15 - Sunday, December 14th - vs Los Angeles Chargers, 12 p.m.

The Chargers and Chiefs should be completely different teams from week one at this point. Los Angeles could be fighting for a playoff spot, but the Chiefs are likely looking to lock up a playoff spot at this point.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 11-3

Week 16 - Sunday, December 21st - at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m.

The Titans likely need a couple of years with new general manager and former Chief Mike Borgonzi at the helm. The Chiefs' pass rush might have some fun with rookie quarterback Cam Ward and left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 12-3

Week 17 - Thursday, December 25th - vs Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m.

This game could potentially be for a first-round bye at this point. The holidays at home have been tough for the Chiefs. The Broncos will be hungry to show they have taken the next step. Payton will throw everything he has in his playbook for this game.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 12-4

Week 18 - Saturday or Sunday, January 4th or 5th - at Las Vegas Raiders - TBA

The Chiefs may need this game to lock in a home playoff game or secure a first-round bye, depending on the Bills, Broncos, Ravens and Texans’ records.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 13-4

A lot will happen between now and early September. I will do the traditional season predictions with playoff predictions, conference champions and Super Bowl picks ahead of the Chiefs' first regular season game.

—