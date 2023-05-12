Nick Jacobs breaks down the Chiefs 2023 schedule

KANSAS CITY MO. — Here is the far too early season prediction based off the recently released 2023 schedule. The defending Super Bowl champions have arguably an evenly spaced schedule compared to prior years.

Week 1 - September 7th - Lions 7:20 p.m. - on KSHB 41

The NFL gives the Chiefs a playoff caliber opponent to start out the season. The downside for the Lions will be that they likely aren’t hitting on all cylinders at this point in the season. The Chiefs will be integrating some new faces, but have a good foundation built already. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will need the run defense to be ready early on in the season for this game. Jared Goff will have a tough time without the speed of Jameson Williams early in the season.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 1-0

Week 2 - September 17 - at Jaguars - 12:00 p.m.

The Chiefs have a history of lulls in the heat and humidity on their early daytime Florida trips. Kansas City has started the season in Jacksonville twice, 2013 when the Andy Reid era began and 2019 in the second season of the Patrick Mahomes era. Coach Reid has close games against Doug Pederson. In their prior matchups, the Chiefs win by an average of three points.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 2-0

Week 3 - September 24th - Bears - 3:25 p.m.

Justin Fields and the Bears will get their chance to prove where they are in their quest to capture the NFC North. Matt Eberflus's defense can cause the Chiefs some hiccups. The problem for Chicago will be they are playing Kansas City too early in the season. I expect there to be some promising signs from the Bears, but not get over the hump this early in the season.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 3-0

Week 4 - October 1st - at Jets - 7:20 p.m. - on KSHB 41

This is the game that will be marked down by a lot of front offices and fans around the league. The league finally pitted Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes early enough in the season to potentially make the matchup happen. The last two times, Mahomes has been hurt or Rodgers had COVID-19 in their middle of the season matchups. This matchup was meant for a stand alone game. It is also placed at a good time when the Jets should be closer to being in rhythm on offense while the defense will cause the Chiefs offense some problems.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 3-1

Week 5 - October 8th -at Vikings - 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs go on the road again for the third time in four weeks. This could potentially be the time when attrition because of injuries start to become a problem for the Chiefs. The Vikings should have an improved offense but new defensive coordinator Brian Flores may still lack the necessary pieces before the can take that next step in the North.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 4-1

Week 6 - October 12th - Broncos- 7:15 on KSHB 41

Kansas City has the deck stacked against them here. Three road trips in four weeks and a short week against the Broncos at home. The placement of this game gives the Chiefs enough time to study tape to know what Sean Payton is attempting to try on offense with Russell Wilson. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will cause the Chiefs offense some hiccups on a short week. The Chiefs get the best of Denver here.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 5-1

Week 7- October 22nd - Chargers - 3:25 p.m.

The mini bye of Thursday night football will help the Chiefs get healthy before this key AFC West matchup. Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should know what he has in this offense at this point in the season. The question will be how many injuries is the team battling at this time. Defensively, the Chargers don’t really pop with their roster. They missed the mark at addressing key issues to close the gap.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 6-1

Week 8 - October 29th- at Broncos - 3:25 p.m.

The NFL has a recent trend scheduling the Chiefs versus the Broncos within short periods of time. The past three years have been within four games or less. This time there is a single game between them. The Broncos will have already lost the element of surprise.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 7-1

Week 9 -November 5 - Dolphins - in Frankfurt, Germany - 8:30 a.m.

The disappointing part in the placement of this game will be how much it hinges on the health of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins offense sputtered when Tua was out after multiple concussions. This could be a game that sees Mike White or Skylar Thompson starting at this point in the season. Tyreek Hill also loses part of the edge he could have had making a statement in his return to GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Tua’s health will decide if the Dolphins can make a statement in Germany. At this time I expect the Chiefs to be in a comfortable spot but this is a game that can teeter either way.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 8-1

Week 10 - November 12 - Bye Week

Week 11 - November 20th - Eagles - 7:15 p.m.

Another game that will be marked down on calendars by many. The Eagles should be in a good spot at this point with their roster replacements. The intriguing part will be how the offense differs with Brian Johnson at the helm versus Shane Steichen. Also, if defensive coordinator Sean Desai is better at in-game adjustments versus Jonathan Gannon. The saving grace for the Chiefs will be having a bye week to prepare for this matchup.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 9-1

Week 12 - November 26th - at Raiders - 3:25 p.m.

The Raiders have done a good job of continually adding to their wide receiver corp headlined by Jakobi Meyers. The problem for them is that Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer are their one-two punch at quarterback.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 10-1

Week 13 - December 3 - at Packers - 7:20 p.m. - on KSHB 41

This game is a head scratcher for primetime purposes. There were more promising options to put in front of a national audience. It wouldn’t stun me if this game is flexed down the road if Jordan Love doesn’t live up to expectations.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 11-1

Week 14- December 10th - Bills - 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs are potentially the toast of the league at this point if they are able to avoid injuries. The Bills will be close to having Von Miller back on the field at this point, which is why I think the game was saved for this late in the season. This will likely be a game where both teams are fighting for playoff seeding and in the Bills case, potentially the playoffs, if the Jets and Dolphins provide serious competition. I think the Bills still focus too much on winning the individual battles versus using some games as fact finding missions for the war come playoff time.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 11-2

Week 15- December 18th - at Patriots - 7:15 p.m.

This game was another head scratcher for why it was awarded a primetime spot. My assumption is the league put this here for now if offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is able to turn around Mac Jones at quarterback. The NFL leaves themselves the option to flex this game out of Monday Night.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 12-2

Week 16 - December 25th- Raiders - 12:00 p.m.

The Chiefs luckily don’t get a short turnaround from Monday night to Sunday but will play a game on Christmas Day which can include many distractions. The impact of this game won’t be felt here.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 13-2

Week 17- December 31st - Bengals - 3:25 p.m.

The impact of the game will be felt here against the Cincinnati Bengals. If this team hasn’t been hit by the injury bug at this point in the season, they will be out to make another statement that the AFC championship game ending was a fluke. This season is very important for the Bengals because their wide receiver room may look a lot different in 2024 when the bill comes due on rookie contracts. Left tackle Orlando Brown’s ability to protect Joe Burrow and overall health for both sides will determine this outcome. My prediction is based on everyone being fully healthy.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 13-3

Week 18- January 6 or 7 - at Chargers

This game is perfectly placed to give the league a strong option for Sunday Night Football and playoff implications. I think at this point, the Chiefs know where they are in the playoff seeding and I’m not sure this game will be necessary in capturing the number one seed.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 13-4

I will release another schedule prediction ahead of the Chiefs 2023 regular season. That one will hopefully be more accurate since this one is based on how teams look on paper versus training camp, the preseason and potential injuries ahead of the regular season. That next one will include playoff predictions as well.

