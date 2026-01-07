Chiefs' Travis Kelce says he's 'finding that answer' regarding his retirement decision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce remained noncommittal on a decision regarding his future in the NFL during the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason.

While Kelce said he has talked to a few people in the Chiefs' facility and that they know where he stands on his decision, he did not explain the conclusion he ultimately came to.

However, Kelce did express that he still has love for the game, which he believes will never leave him.

Kelce also said that if he thinks his body can go for an 18-week regular season and beyond, he will come back "in a heartbeat."

"I think right now it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after [the Week 18] game,” Kelce said.

Shortly after Kansas City’s season ended Sunday, Jan. 5, with a 14-12 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce was mum on whether he had put on an NFL jersey for the final time.

“Either it hits me quick, or I’ve got to take some time,” Kelce said. “... I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Last offseason, after a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce went on the “New Heights” podcast and said he planned to “take some time” to weigh his options.

Weeks later, Kelce's return to the Chiefs was confirmed through "New Heights" social media accounts.

The three-time Super Bowl champion finished the 2025 season with 76 receptions, 851 yards and five touchdowns. He also earned Pro Bowl honors for the 11th time in his career.

If Kelce returns to the Chiefs, he would be suiting up for his 14th season, with the potential to reach top five all-time in catches, top 15 all-time in receiving yards and top 20 in receiving touchdowns.

He is the NFL’s all-time leader in playoff receptions with 178 and ranks second in postseason receiving yards and touchdowns to Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

