Chiefs’ Travis Kelce takes podium to talk football, life, global spotlight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become a household name of late as rumors circulate of his romance with Taylor Swift.

While the off-the-field news has kept Chiefs Kingdom and Swifties busy, Kelce and the Chiefs are looking for their 4th straight win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Kelce spoke to reporters Friday for the first time in several weeks and took a reflective tone over the team, life and the newfound spotlight.

“I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now I’m even more on top of the world, so it's fun,” Kelce answered to a question of how he’s doing.

Kelce didn’t shy away from questions about his relationship with the pop star, but did admit it’s taken some getting used to.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place, but at the same time, it comes with it,” Kelce said. “You’ve got a lot of people who care about Taylor, and for good reason.”

He continued, “You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Kelce said he’s fortunate to have football and his teammates to help him focus despite the global spotlight that comes with Swift.

“It’s worldwide,” Kelce said about the scope of Swift’s star power. “It’s been magnified for sure.”

Kelce even took a moment to take a jab at injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who joked earlier this week on ESPN’s Pat McAffee show about Kelce’s sponsorship of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers?” Kelce said.

Kelce admitted that his current mustache makes him look like a Mr. Pfizer.

“It’s Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson and Johnson family over there,” Kelce said, alluding to Jets owner Woody Johnson, whose family founded Johnson & Johnson.

