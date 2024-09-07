Chiefs Trent McDuffie serves pizza days after delivering a win to Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has ignited a lively debate by revealing his love for pineapple on pizza. Whether his preference is a hot take or just a unique taste, McDuffie is serving up more than just pizza this weekend.

McDuffie, along with the Chiefs, hosted a pizza party outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in partnership with Little Caesars - the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

McDuffie served up slices from the Little Caesars Love Kitchen big-rig that travels across the United States and Canada, serving pizza meals to areas of food insecurity, people without housing, disaster survivors, military and first responders. The Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people across North America.

The event, which follows the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, invited hundreds of military members and their families to enjoy some food and fun.

“They were here two nights ago, packed out, yelling, screaming for us to win the game, and this community is so supportive no matter what happens, win or loss,” McDuffie said. “I've got nothing but love, so being able to come back and share this with them and put some smiles on their faces, I feel like that’s the littlest thing I can do.”

McDuffie’s community involvement goes beyond the field. His presence at the pizza party highlights his appreciation for the fans who support the team.

Reflecting on the game, McDuffie stayed focused, preparing for a possible 2-point conversion while officials reviewed the catch by Isaiah Likely from Lamar Jackson. The officials later ruled that Likley's toe was out of bounds. A call that ended the game and gave the Chiefs the 27-20 victory.

“We always keep it exciting,” McDuffie said. “That’s something that the Chiefs kind of have a trend of doing since I’ve been here. For me, when I was watching that play, all I was thinking about was, OK, they scored, they’re going for 2. I was like, OK, I have to get ready mentally, physically for another play, and when they were like, he’s out, I was just like, cool.”

As the Chiefs prepare for their next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, McDuffie’s confidence reflects the team’s determination to remain at the top of their game. The reigning Super Bowl Champions know that every opponent will be gunning for them.

“The Chiefs are on top, and everybody’s looking to beat the Chiefs,” McDuffie said. “So you have to be that much more prepared, do those little extra steps so they don’t topple us.”

With Head Coach Andy Reid and the team crafting their game plan, the anticipation builds for another exciting matchup.