Chiefs undrafted rookie RB Deneric Prince set for NFL debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince is set to make his NFL debut.

Prince, who earned a practice-squad spot after a strong showing at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, was elevated Saturday to the active roster.

He will play with veteran Jerick McKinnon (groin) sidelined for a second straight game.

La’Mical Perine was active for last week’s win at Las Vegas, which McKinnon also missed.

McKinnon, who was ruled out Friday on the final injury report, headlines the Chiefs’ inactives once again.

The rest of those sitting out Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field — cornerback Nic Jones, defensive ends B.J. Thompson and Malik Herring, guard Mike Caliendo and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. — have been inactive most of the season.

Chiefs fans can catch the game at 7 p.m. on KSHB 41.

For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones (knee) was ruled out Friday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), who was questionable after being limited all week in practice, also is inactive along with linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackle Caleb Jones, tight end Josiah Deguara and wide receiver Samori Toure.

Kansas City star linebacker Nick Bolton (dislocated wrist), who had surgery to repair his wrist in late October, returned to practice, but has yet to be activated from injured reserve.

