Chiefs unfurl fourth Super Bowl banner at Thursday's season-opening game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs ended a banner 2023 season with a third Super Bowl victory in five years.

"Kansas City, this one is for you," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said to the fans before Thursday's season-opening game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans also got to see the team's three other banners rolled out on the field with a pivotal player from each of those Super Bowl-winning seasons.

“We want to win it all," said Chiefs fan Annette Johnson. "You know that's the goal, and I think that every year you just get a little bit better, and knowing that there's always hope right.”

The newest banner joins three other banners waving above the stadium following Super Bowl victories after the 1969, 2019 and 2022 seasons.



"But to get that third one in a row, to actually make that NFL history, I think I've said it before, 'You know Cowboys can be the American team. We are the global team,'" said Catherine Baskett from the Arrowhead Kingdom's Kansas City Chapter.

