KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) are back in action Sunday in San Francisco to take on the 49ers (3-3) in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl teams.

Kansas City is coming off a bye week sitting atop the AFC and the AFC West. The 49ers are atop the NFC West, though are looking up at several clubs in the NFC.

Sunday's game time is set for 3:25 p.m. CT, with FOX airing the game.

