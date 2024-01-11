Chiefs vs Dolphins TV viewer guide | What you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Super Wild Card playoff game Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

We put together some answers to frequently asked questions we’ve received this week:

Q: I live in Kansas City. Can I watch the game on KSHB 41?

A: If you normally receive KSHB 41 via over-the-air antenna or if we’re part of your cable, satellite or streaming programming line-up (for example, YouTubeTV), you will be able to watch the game on KSHB 41.

Q: I don’t live in Kansas City but still want to watch the game. What are my options?

A: The game is available to viewers across the country on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You can learn more and sign up here.

Q: I live in Kansas City and normally get KSHB 41, but my programming guide doesn’t show that the game will be on KSHB 41?

A: Due to the last-minute announcement of game, companies who provide programming guides may still be working to update their listings with the most up-to-date information.

Q: I don’t live in Kansas City. Can I watch the game on the KSHB website or the KSHB 41 app?

A: Unfortunately, we are prohibited from streaming the game on our website and app.

Q: What options are available for viewers in places like Topeka, Wichita, St. Joseph, Omaha, Des Moines, Columbia, Springfield, Tulsa and St. Louis?

A: Viewers in these locations will need to watch on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

