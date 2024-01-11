Watch Now
Chiefs vs Dolphins TV viewer guide | What you need to know

Reed Hoffmann/AP
A general view of Arrowhead stadium during introductions before an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 12:29:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Super Wild Card playoff game Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

We put together some answers to frequently asked questions we’ve received this week:

Q: I live in Kansas City. Can I watch the game on KSHB 41?
A: If you normally receive KSHB 41 via over-the-air antenna or if we’re part of your cable, satellite or streaming programming line-up (for example, YouTubeTV), you will be able to watch the game on KSHB 41.

Q: I don’t live in Kansas City but still want to watch the game. What are my options?
A: The game is available to viewers across the country on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You can learn more and sign up here.

Q: I live in Kansas City and normally get KSHB 41, but my programming guide doesn’t show that the game will be on KSHB 41?
A: Due to the last-minute announcement of game, companies who provide programming guides may still be working to update their listings with the most up-to-date information.

Q: I don’t live in Kansas City. Can I watch the game on the KSHB website or the KSHB 41 app?
A: Unfortunately, we are prohibited from streaming the game on our website and app.

Q: What options are available for viewers in places like Topeka, Wichita, St. Joseph, Omaha, Des Moines, Columbia, Springfield, Tulsa and St. Louis?
A: Viewers in these locations will need to watch on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

