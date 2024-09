KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes looks to a key play in the preseason as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Ravens Thursday night.

Coverage of tonight's game starts at 5 p.m. with pregame show on KSHB 41. NBC gets its pregame show started at 6 p.m., with kickoff slated for 7:22 p.m. on KSHB 41/NBC.

Watch in the video player below.