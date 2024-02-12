Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, now it’s time for championship merch. Here’s where to find it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious agains the San Francisco 49ers, it’s time to celebrate.

Academy Sports, Dick’s Sporting Good and Rally House across the Kansas City area are selling Super Bowl LVIII victory gear.

Below are locations selling merch.

Academy Sports



Academy Sports + Outdoors — Overland Park, 9781 Quivira Road Overland Park, Kansas, 66215

Academy Sports + Outdoors — Belton, 510 E Markey Pkwy Belton, Missouri, 64012

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Liberty, 269 S Stewart Road Liberty, Missouri, 64068

Dick’s Sporting Goods



Zona Rosa — 8665 NW Prairie View Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153

Summit Fair — 840 Nw Blue Parkway, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086

Liberty Triangle — 1890 College Street, Liberty, Missouri, 64068

Town Center Plaza — 11801 Nall Avenue, Leawood, Kansas, 66211

Independence Center— 18801 E. 39th Street, Independence, Missouri, 64057

Northridge Plaza, 15280 W. 119th Street, Olathe, Kansas, 66062

Merriam Towne Center, 5600 Antioch Road, Merriam, Kansas, 66202

Rally House



Rally House/Kansas Sampler Oak Park : 9750 Quivira Road, Lenexa, 66215

9750 Quivira Road, Lenexa, 66215 Rally House Independence: 18701 East 39th Street South, Independence, 64057

Rally House Barrywoods Crossing: 8341 Northwest Roanridge Road, Kansas City, 64151

Rally House Summit Woods: 1712 Northwest Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, 64081

Rally House/Kansas Sampler Town Center: 5219 West 117th Street, Leawood, 66211

Rally House Liberty: 8570 North Evanston Avenue, Kansas City, 64157

Rally House Legends: 1867 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, 66111

Rally House Power & Light: 181 East 14th Street, Kansas City, 64106

Rally House Plaza: 452 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, 64112

Rally House Plaza East: 211 Nichols Road, Kansas City, 64112

Rally House/Kansas Sampler Olathe: 16485 West 119th Street, Olathe, 66061

Rally House/Kansas Sampler Mission: 6858 Johnson Drive, Mission, 66202

Rally House Stanley Square: 8030 West 151st Street, Overland Park, 66223

Rally House St Joseph (Shoppes at North Village): 5201 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, 64506

Rally House Shawnee Station: 15420 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, 66217

Rally House Belton: 910 East North Avenue, Belton, 64012

Rally House Union Station: 30 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, 64108

In addition, Dick’s said it will reopen its stores at 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, for fans seeking merch.

—