Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, now it’s time for championship merch. Here’s where to find it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious agains the San Francisco 49ers, it’s time to celebrate.
Academy Sports, Dick’s Sporting Good and Rally House across the Kansas City area are selling Super Bowl LVIII victory gear.
Below are locations selling merch.
Academy Sports
- Academy Sports + Outdoors — Overland Park, 9781 Quivira Road Overland Park, Kansas, 66215
- Academy Sports + Outdoors — Belton, 510 E Markey Pkwy Belton, Missouri, 64012
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Liberty, 269 S Stewart Road Liberty, Missouri, 64068
Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Zona Rosa — 8665 NW Prairie View Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153
- Summit Fair — 840 Nw Blue Parkway, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086
- Liberty Triangle — 1890 College Street, Liberty, Missouri, 64068
- Town Center Plaza — 11801 Nall Avenue, Leawood, Kansas, 66211
- Independence Center— 18801 E. 39th Street, Independence, Missouri, 64057
- Northridge Plaza, 15280 W. 119th Street, Olathe, Kansas, 66062
- Merriam Towne Center, 5600 Antioch Road, Merriam, Kansas, 66202
Rally House
- Rally House/Kansas Sampler Oak Park: 9750 Quivira Road, Lenexa, 66215
- Rally House Independence: 18701 East 39th Street South, Independence, 64057
- Rally House Barrywoods Crossing: 8341 Northwest Roanridge Road, Kansas City, 64151
- Rally House Summit Woods: 1712 Northwest Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, 64081
- Rally House/Kansas Sampler Town Center: 5219 West 117th Street, Leawood, 66211
- Rally House Liberty: 8570 North Evanston Avenue, Kansas City, 64157
- Rally House Legends: 1867 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, 66111
- Rally House Power & Light: 181 East 14th Street, Kansas City, 64106
- Rally House Plaza: 452 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, 64112
- Rally House Plaza East: 211 Nichols Road, Kansas City, 64112
- Rally House/Kansas Sampler Olathe: 16485 West 119th Street, Olathe, 66061
- Rally House/Kansas Sampler Mission: 6858 Johnson Drive, Mission, 66202
- Rally House Stanley Square: 8030 West 151st Street, Overland Park, 66223
- Rally House St Joseph (Shoppes at North Village): 5201 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, 64506
- Rally House Shawnee Station: 15420 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, 66217
- Rally House Belton: 910 East North Avenue, Belton, 64012
- Rally House Union Station: 30 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, 64108
In addition, Dick’s said it will reopen its stores at 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, for fans seeking merch.
—