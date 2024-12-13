Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown has received 'final clearance' to practice, report says

Brown could return before end of regular season
Chiefs Football
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown watches a drill during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown has received "final clearance" to practice and could return before the regular season ends, according to a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Thursday.

The team will be "cautious" in using Brown, but he could begin practice Friday or Monday, Rapoport said.

Brown has missed the entire regular season so far after suffering a shoulder injury during the team's first preseason game in August.

The injury required Brown to undergo surgery, sidelining him for the team's first 13 games.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone