Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown has received 'final clearance' to practice, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown has received "final clearance" to practice and could return before the regular season ends, according to a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Thursday.

The team will be "cautious" in using Brown, but he could begin practice Friday or Monday, Rapoport said.

Brown has missed the entire regular season so far after suffering a shoulder injury during the team's first preseason game in August.

The injury required Brown to undergo surgery, sidelining him for the team's first 13 games.

