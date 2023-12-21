Watch Now
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, RB Jerick McKinnon, LB Nick Bolton to miss practice Thursday

LB Cam Jones also won't practice due to illness
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Dec 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Chiefs players will miss practice Thursday as the team prepares for the Las Vegas Raiders, according coach Andy Reid.

In a press conference, Reid told reporters line backers Nick Bolton and Cam Jones are sick.

"We had a couple last week, so we're going through it a little bit," Reid said.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon will also be sidelined from practice.

Reid said Toney is nursing a hip strain while McKinnon is dealing with a groin injury.

He does expect running back Isiah Pacheco to return against the Raiders after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

The Chiefs kick off against the Raiders at noon on Christmas Day from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.


