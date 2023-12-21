Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, RB Jerick McKinnon, LB Nick Bolton to miss practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Chiefs players will miss practice Thursday as the team prepares for the Las Vegas Raiders, according coach Andy Reid.

In a press conference, Reid told reporters line backers Nick Bolton and Cam Jones are sick.

"We had a couple last week, so we're going through it a little bit," Reid said.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon will also be sidelined from practice.

Reid said Toney is nursing a hip strain while McKinnon is dealing with a groin injury.

He does expect running back Isiah Pacheco to return against the Raiders after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

The Chiefs kick off against the Raiders at noon on Christmas Day from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—

