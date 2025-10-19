Chiefs WR Rice active, Raiders weapons Bowers, Meyers to miss AFC West tilt

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Rashee Rice is back for the Kansas City Chiefs, but two of the Las Vegas Raiders’ best offensive weapons won’t suit up for a rare noon kickoff Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rice is active as he returns from a six-game suspension.

Tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who was doubtful, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe), who was questionable, are inactive for the AFC West showdown.

Wide receiver Alex Bachman (ankle), who was also questionable, will play for first-year Raiders coach Pete Carroll.

For the Chiefs, left tackle Josh Simmons, who has been absent for more than a week for personal reasons, will miss a second consecutive game,

With no players listed with injury designations, other than Simmons being listed as out, the usual suspects were inactive for the Chiefs.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive end Malik Herring joined Simmons as inactive.

Jaylon Moore — who played well last week just hours after the birth of his daughter, Selah — is expected to start once again in Simmons’ place.

The other Raiders inactives are running back Zamir White, guard Caleb Rogers, and defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

Kansas City, 3-3, has a chance to climb above .500 for the first time in 2025 with a win.

Coach Andy Reid’s squad, which has won nine straight division titles, enters the game in third place in the AFC West, a game behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

