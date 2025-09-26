Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy appears poised to return Sunday against Baltimore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy appears to be a go for Sunday’s key AFC battle against the Baltimore Ravens.

Worthy has been working his way back from a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s first game of the season against the Chargers in Brazil.

Chiefs' Andy Reid previews Sunday's game vs Baltimore

He had been ruled out in Weeks 2 and 3. According to the team’s injury report Friday afternoon , he carries no game status designation. He was a full participant in each of the team’s three practices this week.

Defensive end Mike Danna is listed as doubtful as he works his way back from a quad injury suffered in Week 2 against the Eagles. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was also injured in Week 2, is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

After being a full participant in the team’s practices Wednesday and Thursday, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte did not participate in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday with an elbow injury.

