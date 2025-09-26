Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy appears poised to return Sunday against Baltimore

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided a final update Friday ahead of the team's key battle Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Chiefs' Andy Reid previews Sunday's game vs Baltimore
Xavier Worthy Sept 25.png
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy appears to be a go for Sunday’s key AFC battle against the Baltimore Ravens.

Worthy has been working his way back from a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s first game of the season against the Chargers in Brazil.

Watch Andy Reid's press conference with reporters on Friday, Sept. 26, in the video player below.

He had been ruled out in Weeks 2 and 3. According to the team’s injury report Friday afternoon, he carries no game status designation. He was a full participant in each of the team’s three practices this week.

Defensive end Mike Danna is listed as doubtful as he works his way back from a quad injury suffered in Week 2 against the Eagles. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was also injured in Week 2, is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

After being a full participant in the team’s practices Wednesday and Thursday, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte did not participate in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday with an elbow injury.

