Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is 'on to the next' after tantalizing 2-touchdown debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his presence felt in his first-ever NFL game on Sept. 5, but he told reporters Wednesday that he is already "on to the next."

"I have this 24-hour rule," said Worthy. "You do it, you live it out and then you forget about it."

Worthy scored two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the first Chiefs rookie to debut with a multi-touchdown game since Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns seven years ago against New England.

Just six months ago, Worthy wowed the football world by recording the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history at 4.21 seconds.

Now, he's focused on adding more dimensions to his game such as understanding the opponent's defense, something he thought he did well in the Chiefs' season-opener.

"I just want to carry that over to this week and every other week," said Worthy.

The Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, a familiar foe for some of the players on both rosters. Worthy, however, is a newcomer, playing in just his second NFL game.

"I don't know anything about a rivalry," said Worthy.

Still, Worthy is excited to be a part of a key early-season matchup.

"It's football at the end of the day," said Worthy. "Everybody wants to do what they do. It's gonna be a fun one."

