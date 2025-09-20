Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy ruled out for Sunday night's game against Giants

Worthy will not travel with team
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy walks to practice during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 18, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday morning that wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the New York Giants.

He will not travel with the team, the Chiefs said.

Worthy is still dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, in which he collided with teammate Travis Kelce on the team's first offensive possession of the game.

Worthy missed last week's Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs listed him as doubtful before that game.

He was a limited participant in the team’s three practices this week and listed as questionable to play on Friday.

The Chiefs are set to play the Giants at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Sunday Night Football on KSHB 41. Pregame coverage starts on KSHB 41 at 5 p.m., with NBC Sports’ Football Night in America to follow at 6 p.m.

