Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy ruled out for Sunday night's game against Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday morning that wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the New York Giants.

He will not travel with the team, the Chiefs said.

Worthy is still dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, in which he collided with teammate Travis Kelce on the team's first offensive possession of the game.

Worthy missed last week's Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs listed him as doubtful before that game.

He was a limited participant in the team’s three practices this week and listed as questionable to play on Friday.

The Chiefs are set to play the Giants at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Sunday Night Football.

