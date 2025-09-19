Chiefs list WRs Worthy, Royals as questionable for Sunday night’s game in New York

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers are questionable to play Sunday as the team looks for its first win of the season in New York against the Giants.

After missing last week’s game with the shoulder injury he suffered in the season-opener, wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s outlook for Sunday looks a little better. He was a limited participant in the team’s three practices this week . He was listed as doubtful before last week’s game.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters Friday about Worthy’s status. Hear what Andy had to say in the video player below.

Chiefs' Andy Reid recaps team's Friday practice

Fellow wide receiver Jalen Royals also looks more certain to see the field for the first time this season Sunday as he works his way back from a knee injury. Royals missed the first two games of the season.

After being listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, Royals was a full participant in the team’s practices on Thursday and Friday.

LINK | Chiefs injury report

The team ruled out defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) for Sunday’s game. The pair were injured in the first half of last week’s loss against the Eagles.

Reid said everyone else practiced on Friday, the team’s final preps before heading to New York on Saturday.

The Chiefs are set to square off against the Giants at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Sunday Night Football on KSHB 41. Pregame coverage starts on KSHB 41 at 5 p.m., with NBC Sports’ Football Night in America picking things up at 6 p.m.

