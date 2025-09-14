Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy inactive, officially ruled out for Super Bowl rematch vs. Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Worthy had a solid rookie season, but he saved his best for last with a breakout performance in Super Bowl LIX.

The speedy second-year wide receiver from Texas provided one of the few bright spots in the Chiefs’ lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, snagging eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

But Worthy officially won’t be available for the Week 2 rematch Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Worthy suffered a shoulder injury during Kansas City’s first series in a season-opening loss to the Chargers in Brazil last week.

He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t sound optimistic he would play this week on Friday.

Worthy is one of two wide receivers — including rookie Jalen Royals (knee), who had already been ruled out — among Kansas City’s inactives.

Tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Malik Herring also are inactive for Kansas City.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and running back Will Shipley (oblique) were ruled on the final injury report and headline the Eagles’ inactives.

Guard Landon Dickerson was limited Wednesday at practice with a back injury, but he was a full participant the rest of the week and didn’t have an injury designation entering the game.

Quarterback Tanner McKee (thumb) was questionable and is technically inactive, but he’s available as the third-string emergency quarterback.

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, and interior offensive lineman Drew Kendall also are inactive for the game.

