Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy shines in return from shoulder injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took exactly one snap Sunday for the Chiefs to get Xavier Worthy involved in the offense after he missed all but three snaps in the season’s first three games with a shoulder injury.

It was the best 0-yard reception with a personal foul on the tackle Worthy’s ever experienced.

“Once I got tackled the first time, I was good,” Worthy said. “I just needed to test it out. ... I’m just glad it happened on the first play so I could get it going and I didn't have to play scared.”

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) takes a selfie following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

Worthy, who led Kansas City with six touchdowns catches as a rookie last season, left the Chiefs’ season-opening loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on the third offensive play after colliding with Travis Kelce on a crossing route and landing hard on his shoulder.

“It's been super tough watching,” Worthy said. “I mean, I never missed a football game in my life, so that was my first time ever to sit on the sideline watching the game.”

Worthy, whose 59 catches for for 638 topped the Chiefs’ wide receivers last season, said he wanted to stay in the game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, “but I just couldn’t lift my arm.” He wasted no time attacking rehab upon returning to Kansas City from Brazil.

“The coaches — I mean, they know how I am as a player — they probably held me back from myself more than anything,” Worthy said.

But there’s was no holding Worthy back Sunday during a 37-20 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I thought (offensive coordinator) Matt (Nagy) used him the right way and put him in great positions,” coach Andy Reid said. “Then, Worthy didn't flinch at all. People were worried about the shoulder and so on, but, right from the start, he gets the first play and goes. That's the way he's approached his rehab and everything else, and I'm glad he came out healthy.”

Worthy finished with five catches for a career-high 83 yards, though he topped that mark twice in the postseason last season, and 38 yards rushing.

The second pass Worthy’s way came on fourth-and-2 later in the opening drive.

“It was just a little quick pick play to get the first down,” Worthy said. “I tested out the shoulder on that play, for sure.”

But he bounced right back to his feet and later added 37- and 28-yard receptions along with a 35-yard run on an end around, giving him three big plays on the day.

“He's just so explosive,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “When you’re getting the football in his hands, it just makes the defenses have to adjust. And when they adjust, he gets so much attention on him, other guys can make plays happen. Just having them out there, not only for his physical ability, but for the morale of the room, I thought it was huge.”

Mahomes, who enjoyed his first four-touchdown game in nearly two years, completed passes to nine players and connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isaiah Pacheco, Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown for scores as the offense put up more than 30 points in a regular-season game for the first time in 34 games.

“We're glad to have him back,” Thornton said. “He's out there running fast, making plays left and right — a great addition to this offense.”

Worthy, who wore a brace on his injured shoulder, said he felt “great” after the game, but admitted that he has some work to do to get back into game shape.

“I ain't going to lie, I was cramping,” he said. “I was cramping bad.”

Immediately after Worthy’s 37-yard catch and run in the first quarter, Mahomes tried to lob another deep shot to him, but it sailed long.

“I think he was a little tired,” Mahomes joked.

Maybe next week, because his presence proved to be a game-changer for the Chiefs.

“He's so talented; he's so dynamic,” center Creed Humphrey said. “When you’ve got a guy like down the field, it makes things easier.”

—