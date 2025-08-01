Chiefs' Xavier Worthy cleared to practice after concussion protocol as Drue Tranquill departs

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy cleared the concussion protocol and was back at practice on Friday, a good sign for a wide receiver group that has had its share of bumps and bruises throughout training camp.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Worthy was placed in the protocol after hitting his head while trying to make a catch during practice Wednesday. But an evaluation showed that fluid in Worthy's ear was causing problems with equilibrium, and that he did not have an actual concussion, allowing doctors to clear him quickly.

The Chiefs were still missing Marquise Brown to an ankle injury and fellow wide receiver Skyy Moore to an ailing hamstring on Friday, while linebacker Drue Tranquill was forced to depart practice after straining his back.

Worthy is expected to be a big part of a Kansas City offense that wants to push the ball downfield more this season. He set the NFL scouting combine record last year for the fastest 40-yard dash, and the second-year pro turned those dynamic numbers into a rookie season that produced 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

Worthy then had 19 catches for 287 yards and three more scores in three playoff games, including the Super Bowl.

In other news, the Chiefs waived injured cornerbacks Darius Rush and Eric Scott Jr. They signed wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith and cornerbacks Ajani Carter and Azizi Hearn to provide some depth at those positions.

