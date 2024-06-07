Citing customer demand, Southwest Airlines adds flights for Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom looking to return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium or traveling to an away game will have more airline options this fall.

Citing customer demand, Southwest Airlines claims they’ve added 42 additional flights for NFL teams involved in 21 games this upcoming regular season, including four games involving the Kansas City Chiefs.

Flights have been added for the following Chiefs games:



Week 1 - Sept. 5: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens (Thursday) (also, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that if you can’t make the game in person, you can watch on KSHB 41 in Kansas City!)

Week 5 - Oct. 7: Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

Week 8 - Oct. 27: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 - Nov. 17: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

More information about added flights is available on Southwest’s website.

